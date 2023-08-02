Burglars target Newport mobile phone store in early morning raid

Trend Accessories, Newport. Photo: Google

Trend Accessories, on Stafford Street, was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers from West Mercia say the incident happened between 1.50am and 2.05am.

A police spokesperson said: "The two offenders have arrived on bicycles carrying rucksacks, attempted to break glass, then left and returned a few minutes later, smashed door glass and gained entry.

"Mobile phones were stolen from the premises."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00070_I_01082023 or Crime Number 22/72449/23.