'Entrenched paedophile' with 'no remorse' jailed for abuse of child

Piers Brilliant was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Piers Brilliant, 49, from Church Aston near Newport, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

He had previously admitted charges of possessing indecent images of children, and extreme pornographic images, but was then found guilty at trial of a string of the most serious sexual offences.

They included one count of attempted rape of a child under 13, two counts of rape of a child under 13, and 12 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

Recorder Jason Macadam sentenced Brilliant to a total of 15 years in prison and said he would be added to the sex offenders register for life.

He said: "I do not accept as you get older that the risk you present to children will diminish, the body may fail but as I say, you are an entrenched paedophile."

He had earlier told Brilliant he was "satisfied you are a predatory paedophile," and that he had "no remorse" for his offending.

Referencing the images found in Brilliant's possession Judge Macadam said: "You by your own admission had those images for a very long time. You had lots of them, thousands and they involved moving images.

"And, from the search terms provided in the report it is apparent your searching was deliberate and systematic for images portraying young children."