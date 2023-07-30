Man who denied drink-driving gets ban, alcohol abstinence order and hefty court bill

Daryl Lay was stopped by police near Welshpool

Magistrates in Welshpool convicted Daryl Lay early this month after he was stopped at the wheel of a BMW on the A458 at Buttington, near Welshpool, on May 14 last year.

A breath test revealed he had 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

After being found guilty at trial on July 10 this year, the 46-year-old of Northbrook Road, Shirley, was sentenced at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday.

Lay was given a 28-month driving ban and ordered to abstain from alcohol for 120 days.

The court also imposed a £2,000 fine and told him the must 15 rehabilitation activity days.