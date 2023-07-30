Man suffers face and back injuries in attack outside Domino's Pizza in Market Drayton

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonCrimePublished:

A man was left with injuries to his face and back after an assault outside a pizza shop.

Domino's in Queen Street, Market Drayton. Photo: Google
Domino's in Queen Street, Market Drayton. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after the attack near Domino's on Queen Street, Market Drayton, at around 8pm on Friday.

Officers said a man in his 50s had been attacked by two other men.

Police said that "a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and would have witnessed it happen".

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re keen to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident, or even captured it on their mobile phone.

"If you think you can help our investigation, please contact Detective Constable Catherine Hollingsworth on 07773 052522 or 101 extension 770 2038."

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Crime
News
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News