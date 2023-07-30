Domino's in Queen Street, Market Drayton. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police is appealing for witnesses after the attack near Domino's on Queen Street, Market Drayton, at around 8pm on Friday.

Officers said a man in his 50s had been attacked by two other men.

Police said that "a number of people were in the area at the time of the assault and would have witnessed it happen".

A spokesman for the force said: "We’re keen to speak to anyone that was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident, or even captured it on their mobile phone.

"If you think you can help our investigation, please contact Detective Constable Catherine Hollingsworth on 07773 052522 or 101 extension 770 2038."