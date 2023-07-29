Careless driver fined nearly £300 after Telford crash

A motorist who crashed her car has been fined nearly £300 after being found guilty of careless driving.

Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford. Picture: Google
Diane Sherlock, aged 57, crashed her Vauxhall Grandland into another vehicle on Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford on January 12 this year.

Sherlock, of Regent Drive, St Georges, Telford, pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident, but the offences were proved in her absence at Worcester Magistrates Court.

She was fined £293 and her driving licence will be endorsed with five penalty points. Sherlock must also pay prosecution costs of £110 and a £117 victim surcharge.

