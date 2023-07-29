Careless driver fined nearly £300 after Telford crash

Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford. Picture: Google

Diane Sherlock, aged 57, crashed her Vauxhall Grandland into another vehicle on Stafford Street, St Georges, Telford on January 12 this year.

Sherlock, of Regent Drive, St Georges, Telford, pleaded not guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident, but the offences were proved in her absence at Worcester Magistrates Court.