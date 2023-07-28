Prolific Shrewsbury thief stole chicken, pyjamas and designer gift sets worth hundreds of pounds

Molly Jones, aged 25, targeted a variety of shops, including some in the town centre and others on retail parks in February, March, April and June this year.
She stole £200 of beauty products from Boots in Pride Hill, pyjamas worth £72 from Matalan in Harlescott, bedding, cleaning products and curtains worth £260 from The Range in Battlefield, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace gift sets worth £122 from Superdrug in Pride Hill, as well as photo frames and cleaning products worth £32 from Poundstretcher in Harlescott.
Jones, of Worcester Road, Harlescott, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to eight charges of theft.
She was remanded in custody and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court to be sentenced on August 18.