Prolific Shrewsbury thief stole chicken, pyjamas and designer gift sets worth hundreds of pounds

Molly Jones, aged 25, targeted a variety of shops, including some in the town centre and others on retail parks in February, March, April and June this year.

She stole £200 of beauty products from Boots in Pride Hill, pyjamas worth £72 from Matalan in Harlescott, bedding, cleaning products and curtains worth £260 from The Range in Battlefield, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace gift sets worth £122 from Superdrug in Pride Hill, as well as photo frames and cleaning products worth £32 from Poundstretcher in Harlescott.

Jones, of Worcester Road, Harlescott, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to eight charges of theft.