Police alert over youths in Shrewsbury playing football on a 'carefully maintained bowling green'

Officers have issued an alert on the West Mercia force's Neighbourhood Alerts service saying that antisocial behaviour in the Monkmoor area of town has also included youths climbing on a digger and dumper truck.

PCSO Angie Roberts, of Shrewsbury Police, said: "There has been a recent incident reported to police on Thursday (27) of youths causing issues and anti social behaviour in the Monkmoor Recreation Park whereby football was being played on the carefully maintained bowling green and also climbing on council owned heavy construction machinery mainly a digger and dumper truck."

PCSO Roberts said they are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in the Monkmoor area of Shrewsbury.

The officer added: "Anti social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment.

"This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed. It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance."

Anyone with information about ASB should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00295_I_27072023.