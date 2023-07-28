Arrests made, vehicles seized and more than 100 offences logged in crackdown on vans and trucks

A battered looking van was among the commercial vehicles checked during police crackdown Picture: West Mercia Police

Officers from West Mercia Police went to Prees Heath, as well as routes including the A41 and A49 as a part of the National Police Chiefs’ Council operation from July 17 to 23.

Hereford and Kidderminster were also on the list of areas officers made checks to raise awareness of commercial vehicle use and work-related road risk. Police were joined by officials from the DVSA and Trading Standards.

A total of 13 arrests were made for offences including the driver being over the legal limit for alcohol or drugs, disqualified driving and obstructing a police officer conducting a vehicle examination.

Ten vehicles were seized during the week for tax and insurance breaches, and one stolen vehicle was recovered.

Of the 110 offences identified and ticketed were included insecure loads, excess weight of vehicle load, number plates not conforming to standards, incorrect use of trade plates, no insurance, no MOT, tyres below legal limit, speeding, mobile phone use and excessive window tint.

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police said: “We see first-hand the devastating consequences that unsecure loads and vehicle condition can lead to.

"Taking part in operations and education campaigns such as this form an essential part of our policing and we will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure those motorists using our roads are doing so safely”.

The operations were part of the force’s efforts to educate drivers of the importance of keeping up to date with essential checks on their vehicles, such as ensuring tyres are safe and legal, vehicles are taxed and insured and number plates are displayed correctly.