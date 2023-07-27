Police seize two vehicles and hand out tickets as they use new bus lane powers

By David TooleyTelfordCrimePublished:

Police have used new powers to enforce the rules in a bus, taxi and cycle lane in Wellington.

Picture; Telford Police
Picture; Telford Police

Officers in Telford say they seized two vehicles for having no insurance and issued 15 tickets to drivers outside the fire station on Haybridge Road.

Telford Police tweeted that PCSOs Harris, Beven and Dunkley "have been using their new powers to enforce the bus, taxi and cycle lane outside the fire station on Haybridge Road.

Fifteen tickets issued and two vehicles seized for no insurance."

