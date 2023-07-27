Police seize two vehicles and hand out tickets as they use new bus lane powers

Officers in Telford say they seized two vehicles for having no insurance and issued 15 tickets to drivers outside the fire station on Haybridge Road.
Telford Police tweeted that PCSOs Harris, Beven and Dunkley "have been using their new powers to enforce the bus, taxi and cycle lane outside the fire station on Haybridge Road.
Fifteen tickets issued and two vehicles seized for no insurance."
PCSOs Harris, Beven and Dunkley have been using their new powers to enforce the bus, taxi and cycle lane outside the fire station on Haybridge Road. 15 tickets issued and 2 vehicles seized for no insurance. #wellingtonsnt #pcso #Wellington #neighbourhoodmatters pic.twitter.com/dsvflkWMeC— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) July 27, 2023