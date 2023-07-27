'Moment of madness' drink-driving sees respected company manager get long ban from the road

Noel Evans, aged 59, from Castle Street, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Hilux on Church Street, Oswestry, with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
A respected company manager faces the possibility of being sacked after being banned from driving for 22 months.
Noel Evans, aged 59, from Castle Street, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota Hilux on Church Street, Oswestry, with 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than twice the legal limit of 35.