'Youths' blamed after stones thrown at cars and windows broken in anti-social behaviour incidents

Police have asked parents to remind their children how to behave when they are unsupervised after school holiday reports of anti social behaviour in St Martin's, Gobowen.

PCSO David Hughes of the Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Residents! We're just in a few days into the school summer break. We've had reports of ASB in the Bull Ring - Green Lane - and the Churchfields area of St Martin's.

"Reports include door knocking, stones being thrown at cars and houses which has resulted in one report of criminal damage where two windows have been broken."

Officers have also had three incidents of youths kicking doors on the Old Chirk Road, Gobowen.

"Inquiries by the police indicate that youths have been involved in these incidents," said PCSO Hughes.