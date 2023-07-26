Police in Telford seize vehicle for 'blocking speed enforcement van'

Officers shared photos from the scene where a car was parked, blocking a speed enforcement van. Photos: Telford Police

Officers took the action during an operation to crackdown on vehicle related offences in Telford on Monday.

PCSO Tom Bean, of the Sutton Hill & Ironbridge Safer Neighborhood Team, said: "Failure to move your vehicle after blocking a speed enforcement van is a criminal offence, the individual who did this was asked multiple times to move the car and left officers with no choice but to seize the car and the individual was reported for the offence."

Agencies including the DVLA, a police bike team and the local road safety teams took part in the multi-agency Operation Tazawa, conducted by the South Safer Neighbourhood Team. They said it was overall a "very successful day".

During the event they discovered 26 untaxed vehicles, found 17 speeding offences, seized one vehicle and reported the driver for having no insurance or licence as well as for blocking the van.

Officers shared photos from the scene where a car was parked, blocking a speed enforcement van. Photos: Telford Police

Officers said that outside of these operations, the local safer neighbour teams are always on the look out for vehicles speeding and lacking MOT/Insurance and road tax.