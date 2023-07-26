Police appeal after antique statues among items stolen in village workshop raid

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft in Ashford Carbonell or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

It occurred between 8.30pm on July 23, 2023 and 2.45pm on July 24 when one hedge trimmer, one chainsaw and four antique lead garden statues.

PCSO Beth Francis, the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are investigating a workshop theft which occurred in the village of Ashford Carbonell.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

If you have information you should let police know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the West Mercia Police website at www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00347_I_24072023.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org