Man faces trial for allegedly performing an indecent act outside a school

Allan Washbourne, of Mill Bank, Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he did not enter a plea to a charge of outraging public decency on March 16, 2022.
Both prosecutor Joanne Fox and Washbourne's solicitor, Stephen Scully, agreed that it was a matter more appropriate for the crown court to deal with. The magistrates agreed and declined jurisdiction in the matter.
Washbourne, who was appearing over a video link from Hewell Prison where he was being detained over another issue, was told that he would be remanded in custody.
He did not enter a plea but was ordered to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 22, 2023.