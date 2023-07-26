Man faces trial for allegedly performing an indecent act outside a school

A 49-year-old man faces a crown court trial over an allegation that he was seen performing an indecent act outside a school.

Telford Magistrates Court

Allan Washbourne, of Mill Bank, Telford, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he did not enter a plea to a charge of outraging public decency on March 16, 2022.

Both prosecutor Joanne Fox and Washbourne's solicitor, Stephen Scully, agreed that it was a matter more appropriate for the crown court to deal with. The magistrates agreed and declined jurisdiction in the matter.

Washbourne, who was appearing over a video link from Hewell Prison where he was being detained over another issue, was told that he would be remanded in custody.

He did not enter a plea but was ordered to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 22, 2023.

