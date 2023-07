TK Maxx at Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury. Picture: Google

Lesley Buy, aged 57, stole the shirt worth £13 from TK Maxx at Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury on June 16.

Buy, of Chantry Place, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court. She also admitted two offences of using threatening behaviour on the same day.