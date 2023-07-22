Man charged with murder over Telford death as police name victim

In an update on their investigation police have also confirmed that the man who died was 41-year-old Anthony Wootton.
Mr Wootton died after being found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside, Telford, at around 6.30am on Monday.
The force said that Ashley Harris, 31, from Armstrong Close, Telford, has been charged with Mr Wootton's murder.
They said he has been remanded in custody and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.
The police have also confirmed that a 40-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, has been released on police bail.