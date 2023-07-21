Police alert over 'very rude' man knocking on doors and refusing to leave

Officers say the man was very rude and had to be told several times to move on before leaving the area.

PCSO Steven Breese, of the policing team in Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "Be aware we have taken a report from a resident in Shifnal reporting a suspicious male knocking on doors making enquiries about vehicles for sale.

"The male was very rude and had to be told several times to move on before actually leaving the area."

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday July 19 at about 12.07 hours.

PCSO Breese said: "The male was described as Asian male, dark hair large build wearing a grey top and black trousers.

"The male was seen to leave in a black Mercedes vehicle."