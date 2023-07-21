Police alert over 'very rude' man knocking on doors and refusing to leave

By David TooleyCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have put the residents of Shifnal on alert over reports of a rude man knocking on doors, asking about vehicles for sale and refusing to leave.

Officers say the man was very rude and had to be told several times to move on before leaving the area.

PCSO Steven Breese, of the policing team in Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "Be aware we have taken a report from a resident in Shifnal reporting a suspicious male knocking on doors making enquiries about vehicles for sale.

"The male was very rude and had to be told several times to move on before actually leaving the area."

Police say the incident occurred on Wednesday July 19 at about 12.07 hours.

PCSO Breese said: "The male was described as Asian male, dark hair large build wearing a grey top and black trousers.

"The male was seen to leave in a black Mercedes vehicle."

Any sightings or similar incidents should be reported to PCSO Steven Breese on 07816237845 or email sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News