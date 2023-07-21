Fourth arrest in Telford murder investigation as two are released with no further action

Police have given an update on the latest arrest

Telford Police said that a 40-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice – she remains in custody.

The arrest yesterday came as part of the enquiries into the death of a 41-year-old man. Three people had earlier been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

He was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Police initially treated the death as unexplained, before launching a murder inquiry.

Two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, who had been arrested on suspicion of murder, have now been released with no further action, according to officers.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, remains in custody.

Any witnesses or anyone who was in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning should contact West Mercia Police via the website at westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023.