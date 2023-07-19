Three suspicious vehicles connected to rise in burglaries

West Mercia Police have released details of three vehicle types wanted in connection with a spate of burglaries in Shropshire.

Police want residents to report any blue Audi S3 acting suspiciously in their area following a rise in burglaries
Officers say there has been an increase in residential burglaries across the county and they are seeking the help of residents to report three vehicles that have been spotted acting suspiciously.

PCSO David Andrew of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We are aware that there has been an increase in residential burglaries in Shropshire and are working hard to try and prevent them. We are asking for resident’s help by making yourself aware of the following vehicles and to report it immediately if they are seen acting suspiciously in your area."

He said the vehicles were a Black Audi S3 with distinctive silver wing mirrors, a blue Golf GTI with a distinctive red strip on the grill, and a blue Audi S3.

Residents with any information or footage are being urged to email: DL-FShrewsburyProactiveUnit@westmercia.police.uk

