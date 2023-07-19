Police name 'suspicious' vehicles they are looking for amid rise in burglaries

Premium
By David TooleyCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Police have asked the public to keep their eyes peeled for specific vehicles that have potentially been used in burglaries in Shropshire.

Officers want residents to make themselves aware of a Black Audi S3 with distinctive silver wing mirrors, a Blue Golf GTI with a distinctive red strip on the grill and a Blue Audi S3 when they are acting 'suspiciously'.

Crime
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News