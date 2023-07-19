Police name 'suspicious' vehicles they are looking for amid rise in burglaries

Officers want residents to make themselves aware of a Black Audi S3 with distinctive silver wing mirrors, a Blue Golf GTI with a distinctive red strip on the grill and a Blue Audi S3 when they are acting 'suspiciously'.
Police have asked the public to keep their eyes peeled for specific vehicles that have potentially been used in burglaries in Shropshire.
Officers want residents to make themselves aware of a Black Audi S3 with distinctive silver wing mirrors, a Blue Golf GTI with a distinctive red strip on the grill and a Blue Audi S3 when they are acting 'suspiciously'.