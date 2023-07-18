Telford murder investigation launched and two arrests after man found dead in car park

By Paul Jenkins

Officers investigating the death of a man in Telford have now launched a murder investigation and two people have been arrested.

The man, aged 41, was found unresponsive in a car park on Gresley Close in Woodside at around 6.30am on Monday.

Initially the death was being treated as unexplained, but is now being treated as a suspected murder. A 44-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Extra officers are in the area as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Steve Cook from West Mercia Police, who is leading the investigation said: “Our enquiries are in the initial stages however the man’s death is now being treated as a suspected murder. Two people have been arrested and are in police custody as our enquiries continue.

“If anyone has any information that could help with our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact with us as the information they provide could be crucial to our investigation into this tragic incident.”

Any witnesses or anyone who was in the area in the early hours of yesterday morning should contact West Mercia Police, quoting incident 64i of July 17, 2023.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

