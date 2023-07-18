Police 'investigations continuing' after break-in at Wellington discount store

The Save it Discount store in Wellington was broken into over the weekend. Pictured on Monday, from left to right, are Kyle Hughes, Reece Greenfield and Diane Levitt

A door was smashed at the Save It Discount Store, in Bridge Road, Wellington, in the early hours of Sunday and offenders made a mess and took £80 of overnight float from two tills.

Kay Corbett, the operations manager, says the best way to support the operation is to buy something in the shop. She says they are putting the incident behind them and recognising that the culprit must have been pretty low to break in.

"Eighty pounds were stolen, a window was smashed and staff were shook up.

"We did not want to be robbed but we don't judge people," she said in a Facebook video update. "It is what it is and nobody was harmed."

Kay Corbett

But she appealed for people to 'come down and support us' as the best way of them recovering the money.

"We refuse to let a little thing like that set us back," she added. "Support us and keep this project alive."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received at report on Sunday that a shop on Bridge Road, Wellington had been broken into overnight.

"On inspection it was discovered that the offenders had taken a small amount of cash from the tills.

“No one has been arrested as investigations continue.”

Among organisations that have helped since the break-in are Wrekin Housing Group which boarded up the door.

And Lawley Youth Group has asked that its members donate something to the food bank.

A spokesperson said: "Let's help this amazing team get back on their feet!"

The independent food bank that is supported by the store will be collecting items at the Morrison's Wellington car park tomorrow on Wednesday this week.