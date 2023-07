Two arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill after reports of 'group with weapons' and 'vehicle colliding with house' in Telford

By Megan Howe Telford Crime 2023-07

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, following reports that a vehicle had collided with a house in Telford.

The incident took place at Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank in Telford West Mercia Police attended the scene at Sixth Avenue, Ketley Bank at around 11.10pm on Sunday night and a scene guard was still in place on Monday while investigations continued.