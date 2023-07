Picture: Newport Police

Officers say that vehicles that have statutory off road notification are only meant to be kept on private land.

A spokesperson for the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote on Twitter: "We've had a report of a vehicle with SORN status in a public location.

"On arrival that was confirmed... as was a SORN second in the same location."

Picture: Newport Police

They added: "Any vehicle that has been declared SORN must only be kept on privately owned land.