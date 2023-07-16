Police alert as red laser pointers aimed into properties in Shrewsbury

Officers say they find the anti-social behaviour in the Barleyfields area unacceptable and they will be doing their best to find the offenders.
A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police said: "Reports received of red laser pointers being aimed through residential properties in the Barleyfields area of Shrewsbury.
"This type of antisocial behaviour is unacceptable and we will be doing our best to find offenders. Never aim or shine a laser pointer at anyone."
