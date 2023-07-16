Foodbank appeals for help after 'horrible and disgusting' smash and cash grab

File picture of the Save It Discount Store which opened in Wellington, Telford. People can buy surplus food collected from supermarkets at discount prices, money goes to help fund a food bank. In Picture L>R: Di Levitt, Mayor of Wellington Paul Davis, Jenna Stones (front) and Nicole Knight..

The Save It Discount Store, in Bridge Road, Wellington, has a discount shop and a foodbank that helps people in need.

Staff at the venue discovered that glass had been smashed and a wooden frame had been broken when they arrived to open on Sunday morning. Staff said there was not a lot of cash involved.

"HELP. We have been robbed," they said in a statement on Facebook. "Looking for a glaze and glazing company to fit the new glass for free if possible."

They also appealed for people to use the store, which supports the operation of the foodbank.

"We are helping the Telford community," said a spokeswoman in a Facebook video.

"We are literally here to help people."

Police forensic officers were on site on Sunday morning but the shop was preparing to open later than usual. Staff were also cleaning up broken glass inside the premises and appealed for a glazing company to help with replacing the broken glass.

The spokesperson said the incident was "horrible and disgusting" but said if someone was in such great need they could have simply asked for help.

Bus she added: "You have got to be in a low place to rob us. We are not here to judge, we are here to help people."