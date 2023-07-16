'Excessively speeding' drivers reported after Sunday sting in Newport

Picture: Newport Cops

PC Andrew Worrall went out with a laser gun to the B5062 through Edgmond and Pave Lane, Newport, and is reporting the offenders.

A spokesperson for the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team said; "PC Worrall has been out this morning conducting speed checks on the B5062 through Edgmond and Pave Lane Newport.

"Nine drivers were reported for driving at excessive speed."

They urged motorists to 'please drive safely' because "speed is a contributing factor in many collisions."