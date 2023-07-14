The area covered by the dispersal order

Chester Races attracts people from Shropshire and many other places to the historic town but some of them can be involved in anti-social behaviour.

So Cheshire police say they will be out in force over the next few days to "keep our city safe for residents and racegoers".

A spokesperson for the force said: "Over the next few days, you’ll see an increase in officers in the city to coincide with the uplift in visitors for Chester Races.

"There will also be a dispersal order in place during this time to help support the operation and prevent anti-social behaviour."

The dispersal order will allow officers to ban anyone from the town for up to 48 hours to prevent disorder.

It has been imposed under Section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, making it an offence for anyone to return to a specific area for up to 48 hours.

The powers are in place until 12pm on Sunday July 16.

Inspector James Wilson said: “The races are a big draw to the city centre, and we want everyone to enjoy their time here, whether that’s as a racegoer, resident or business.

“These orders are additional tactical option that allow us to deal with anti-social behaviour head on.

“A number of officers will be out in key areas, patrolling around the city and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“I would urge residents and businesses to continue to report any issues with anti-social behaviour so that we can address these issues.”