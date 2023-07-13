A stock image.

A crackdown on drug-taking in public toilets and playing music on speakers are also covered in a series of proposed additions to the public spaces protection order (PSPO) which has covered the town centre since 2017.

The current order, which was renewed in 2020, is set to expire at the end of this month, but a report to Shropshire Council’s cabinet says it should be renewed for another three years.

It also proposes the inclusion of a number of new offences the council wants to see stamped out.

The current order targets people leaving belongings unattended, urinating or defecating and drinking alcohol, and also gives police and council officers powers to require a person to leave the area for 48 hours if they are causing anti-social behaviour.

The report to cabinet says a consultation carried out earlier this year demonstrated public support for the order to continue, and for it to be expanded to address other behaviour that is causing concern.

West Mercia Police and the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) have also expressed support for the proposals.

One of the new elements being added to the order is the power for officers to require people sitting or lying in “any footpath or pedestrian area or in any fire escape, stairway or other entrance or exit to any premises” to move on if they are “causing nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress to any other person or public disorder”.

The report says: “It is aimed at helping to reduce aggressive begging and the menacing of passing public.

“It will also help town centre businesses gain unimpeded access to their premises, which is a concern that has been raised in a number of responses received during the consultation from town centre businesses.”

Another addition is the power to require someone to leave a public toilet if they are causing distress to others or public disorder.

The report says this is in response to “reports of anti-social behaviour by individuals using public toilets including drug related activity”.

The final addition is for officers to be able to require people to stop playing amplified music, if they are causing or are likely to cause distress.

“This is not an outright ban on sound amplification, but it will require a more considered use of such a device as well as greater concerns for those within the vicinity,” the report says.

Failing to comply with any elements of the order upon request is a criminal offence, which can result in a £100 fixed penalty notice – or a fine of up to £1,000 upon prosecution.

The order covers the town centre within the river loop as well as part of Mountfields, including Frankwell car park and the adjacent playing fields. The report does not propose any changes to this area.

The report adds: “The intention behind the order continues to be to provide a mechanism to allow the police and authorised officers to address behaviours that are causing concern without the order targeting any particular group of the community and in particular those that may be considered vulnerable or in need of help.”