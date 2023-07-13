Boy, 9, suffers serious injuries in dog attack on the same day two other people were injured in separate dog attack

A stock image of police tape.

Police reported this morning that the youngster was attacked and suffered a serious leg injury at a private address in Portefields Road in Worcester.

The incident happened on July 12 - the same day a 68-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were injured by a family pet at a home in Boughton Avenue.

Officers were called to the incident shortly before 5pm yesterday. The child was taken to hospital by his family where he is being treated. The dog was recovered by officers and is secured in kennels.

Superintendent Rebecca Love, of West Mercia Police, said: “Both of these incidents will have been incredibly traumatic for the families involved and we are wishing all three people injured a safe and quick recovery.

“A formal process with a qualified vet has to be followed to establish the breed of dogs involved and that work is underway.