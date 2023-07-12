Man arrested following public order incident at Telford take-out

Police were called to what they say was a "public order incident" at Domino's Pizza on Holyhead Road, Oakengates at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.
A photo from the scene shows three police cars and a van at the scene off the Greyhound Roundabout.
A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said a man was arrested following the incident.
They said: "We were called to a public order incident at Domino’s Pizza in Holyhead Road, Oakengates, at 6.40pm yesterday. A man was arrested and is helping officers with inquiries."