Man arrested following public order incident at Telford take-out

A man was arresting following the incident at Domino's in Oakengates, Telford

Police were called to what they say was a "public order incident" at Domino's Pizza on Holyhead Road, Oakengates at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

A photo from the scene shows three police cars and a van at the scene off the Greyhound Roundabout.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said a man was arrested following the incident.