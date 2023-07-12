Man arrested following public order incident at Telford take-out

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested following a 'public order incident' at a Telford takeaway.

A man was arresting following the incident at Domino's in Oakengates, Telford
A man was arresting following the incident at Domino's in Oakengates, Telford

Police were called to what they say was a "public order incident" at Domino's Pizza on Holyhead Road, Oakengates at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

A photo from the scene shows three police cars and a van at the scene off the Greyhound Roundabout.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said a man was arrested following the incident.

They said: "We were called to a public order incident at Domino’s Pizza in Holyhead Road, Oakengates, at 6.40pm yesterday. A man was arrested and is helping officers with inquiries."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News