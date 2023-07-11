Town's drag queen Pride host appears in court accused of grooming teen

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested Andrew Way earlier this month

Andrew James Way, 61, was the organiser of Welshpool's first LGBTQ event, set to take place on July 15, and has previously worked as a well-known drag queen in the town under the name Miss Gin.

The Pride event was eventually cancelled at short notice at the end of June.

Way, of Clwyd Wen, Wrexham, has now been charged by Dyfed-Powys Police for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

He has appeared before magistrates in Mold and been remanded in custody for a court appearance later this month.

A police spokesperson said: "Following his arrest in Welshpool on Monday, July 3, Andrew James Way, aged 61, from the Wrexham area, was charged with attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

“Way appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court from police custody Wednesday, July 5 where he was further remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court on 27 July.”