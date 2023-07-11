Police rescue person from River Severn at Iron Bridge

By Dominic RobertsonIronbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A person has been pulled from the river by police in Ironbridge.

The person was rescued from the river at the Iron Bridge
The person was rescued from the river at the Iron Bridge

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 11am – with police, the ambulance service and fire crews all attending.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale had been called to an incident with a "person unable to get out of water by The Iron Bridge at Ironbridge".

They said that the person had been pulled from the river by police and was left in the care of the ambulance service.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

Crime
News
Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News