Police rescue person from River Severn at Iron Bridge

The person was rescued from the river at the Iron Bridge

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 11am – with police, the ambulance service and fire crews all attending.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale had been called to an incident with a "person unable to get out of water by The Iron Bridge at Ironbridge".

They said that the person had been pulled from the river by police and was left in the care of the ambulance service.