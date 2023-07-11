Police help arrested man as he suffers 'medical episode' in Telford

Officers were called to Brookside on Sunday to reports of a male gaining access to homes and gardens in Bishopdale and Blakemore.
They located and arrested a male, but found the suspect was having a medical episode.
In a community notice, PCSO Katy Balaam said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware of an incident that happened on Sunday with a male gaining entry to gardens and property in Bishopdale and Blakemore.
"This incident was dealt with by our patrol colleagues and the male was arrested. They quickly identified that the male was having a medical episode and sought him the help that he needed."