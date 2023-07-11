Police help arrested man as he suffers 'medical episode' in Telford

A man was arrested in Brookside on Sunday

Officers were called to Brookside on Sunday to reports of a male gaining access to homes and gardens in Bishopdale and Blakemore.

They located and arrested a male, but found the suspect was having a medical episode.

In a community notice, PCSO Katy Balaam said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware of an incident that happened on Sunday with a male gaining entry to gardens and property in Bishopdale and Blakemore.