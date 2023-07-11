Police help arrested man as he suffers 'medical episode' in Telford

By Megan JonesTelfordCrimePublished:

Police helped a man after he suffered a medical episode following his arrest in Telford.

A man was arrested in Brookside on Sunday
A man was arrested in Brookside on Sunday

Officers were called to Brookside on Sunday to reports of a male gaining access to homes and gardens in Bishopdale and Blakemore.

They located and arrested a male, but found the suspect was having a medical episode.

In a community notice, PCSO Katy Balaam said: "The Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team are aware of an incident that happened on Sunday with a male gaining entry to gardens and property in Bishopdale and Blakemore.

"This incident was dealt with by our patrol colleagues and the male was arrested. They quickly identified that the male was having a medical episode and sought him the help that he needed."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News