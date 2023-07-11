Ludlow thief who stole farm tools ordered to pay money back

By Nick HumphreysLudlowCrimePublished:

A thief who stole tools from a farm supplier as well as books and stationery from WH Smith has been ordered to pay compensation.

Theresa Childe, aged 49, stole the tools worth £50 from Morris Bufton & Co, in Gravel Hill, Ludlow on November 22 last year.

She took the items worth £22.49 from WH Smith in King Street, Ludlow last Wednesday, July 5.

Childe, of The Row, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

She was ordered to pay £50 in compensation for the items from Morris Bufton & Co, but was not ordered to pay antything back to WH Smith.

Childe was handed a 12-month conditional discharge. No orders for other court costs were made.

