Ludlow thief who stole farm tools ordered to pay money back

Theresa Childe, aged 49, stole the tools worth £50 from Morris Bufton & Co, in Gravel Hill, Ludlow on November 22 last year.

She took the items worth £22.49 from WH Smith in King Street, Ludlow last Wednesday, July 5.

Childe, of The Row, Ludlow, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

She was ordered to pay £50 in compensation for the items from Morris Bufton & Co, but was not ordered to pay antything back to WH Smith.