Three-year road ban for Telford woman who drove after taking cocaine

Natalie Ryan, aged 29, from Telford, was caught driving a Vauxhall Astra on Beaumont Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on December 15 last year.

A drug test found Ryan, had 16 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood - the legal limit being 10 microgrammes. She also had 800 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit for the by-product is 50 microgrammes.

Ryan, of Partridge Drive, Ketley, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.