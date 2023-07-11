Three-year road ban for Telford woman who drove after taking cocaine

By Nick Humphreys

A drugged-up driver who was behind the wheel with cocaine in her system has been handed a long road ban.

Natalie Ryan, aged 29, from Telford, was caught driving a Vauxhall Astra on Beaumont Road, Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on December 15 last year.

A drug test found Ryan, had 16 microgrammes of cocaine per litre of blood - the legal limit being 10 microgrammes. She also had 800 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - the main metabolite of cocaine - per litre of blood. The legal limit for the by-product is 50 microgrammes.

Ryan, of Partridge Drive, Ketley, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

She was banned from driving for three years and made subject of a 12-month community order, which includes 40 hours of unpaid work. Ryan must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

