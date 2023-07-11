Appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision on the B4393 in Shropshire

One man died in the incident and two people were taken to hospital

The collision happened at around midday on July 10 involving a lorry and two cars. One man died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital in Stoke.

Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time with dash-cam footage.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

He said: “On arrival, crews discovered three patients.

“One of whom, a man, was found to be in a critical condition and already receiving medical assistance from colleagues from the fire service.

“However, sadly it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second patient, a woman, was found to have suffered serious injuries and following treatment at the scene was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“A second man received treatment for potentially serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital by land ambulance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Steve Wootton on 07967303892 or by email stephen.wootton@westmercia.pnn.police.uk