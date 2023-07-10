West Mercia Police commit themselves to doing better for victims of rape

West Mercia Police say rape victims are being better supported than ever before as they implement a new national approach to dealing with rape and other serious sexual offences.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are proud of our investigators’ dedication to supporting victims and tackling these abhorrent offences.

"By signing up to the 'Op Soteria' principles we are committing to do better still for victims and survivors."

The force says it is working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to drive down investigation times so that cases come to a quicker conclusion and that victims get the justice they deserve.

The spokesperson added: "With funding from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, this will be supported by seven new specialist sergeants across the force."

From today all 43 police forces across England and Wales, and all rape prosecutors across the country, begin implementing a new approach to dealing with rape and other serious sexual offences, ensuring forces conduct thorough investigations which put the focus on the suspect and centre the rights and needs of victims.

Known as Operation Soteria and piloted in 19 police forces and nine Crown Prosecution Areas already, the programme brings together police forces with academics, using evidence and new insight to enable forces and prosecutors to transform their response to rape and serious sexual offences.

Changes taking place include giving more victims the option to hear their attacker being sentenced away from a courtroom - avoiding seeing their attacker face to face.

The Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Fund (RASASF) will be recommissioned to provide £21 million over 2023/24 to specialist support services for rape and sexual abuse victims across England and Wales, helping them cope and move forward with their lives.

A step-by-step guide for frontline investigators highlights conducting suspect-focused investigations and toolkits to ensure victims’ needs and rights are central to all investigations.