Man conditionally bailed on charge of Ludlow shop robbery

Gavin Lawson, of Waterside Street, West Bromwich, has been conditionally bailed to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 4.
Lawson is charged with robbery of a value unknown at the One Stop shop in Gravel Hill on Tuesday, July 4. He has been put on an 8pm to 8am electronically and GPS-monitored curfew and ordered not to contact the alleged victim or to enter Ludlow.
He has also been ordered to live and sleep each night at James Bagnell Foyer, Waterside Street, West Bromwich, West Midlands.