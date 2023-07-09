Anti-social behaviour drive in Telford

Police in Telford have been targeting anti-social behaviour as part of 'ASB week'.

Police have been focussing on anti social behviour in Ironbridge
Officers from West Mercia Police say they have been focussing on the Cuckoo Oak & Ironbridge areas following reports of various forms of anti-social behaviour (ASB) occurring in the area.

Constable Sean Maddocks of West Mercia Police said: "We have taken action by means of issuing several persons acceptable behaviour contracts with the ongoing procedures to drive out ASB nuisance in the area.

"We have also seized alcohol from under age drinkers that were sat on the River Bank of Ironbridge also."

