Anti-social behaviour drive in Telford

Police have been focussing on anti social behviour in Ironbridge

Officers from West Mercia Police say they have been focussing on the Cuckoo Oak & Ironbridge areas following reports of various forms of anti-social behaviour (ASB) occurring in the area.

Constable Sean Maddocks of West Mercia Police said: "We have taken action by means of issuing several persons acceptable behaviour contracts with the ongoing procedures to drive out ASB nuisance in the area.