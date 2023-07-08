Telford motorist fined £220 for failing to insure vehicle

By Nick Humphreys

A motorist who failed to insure his vehicle has been fined £220.

Redditch Magistrates Court. Picture: Google
Redditch Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

Darren Phillips, aged 45, was caught out on October 25 last year.

Phillips, of The Paddock, Muxton, Telford, pleaded guilty at Redditch Magistrates Court to keeping a motor vehicle which does not meet insurance requirements.

As well as the fine, Phillips must also pay £110 in prosecution costs and an £88 victim surcharge. He must pay in full by August 2 this year.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

