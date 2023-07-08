Telford man who sent offensive message to be sentenced this month

By Nick Humphreys

A man who admitted sending an offensive message will be sentenced later this month.

Keith Giles, aged 57, admitted appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He admitted sending an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message on June 8 this year in Telford.

Giles, of Bishopdale, Brookside, Telford, will be sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on July 26. He was remanded on unconditional bail.

