Telford man in court accused of burgling two homes

George Balon, aged 28, and co-accused Ioan Manolache, aged 35, made no plea to two charges of burglary at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

They are accused of burgling homes in Kempsey, in the Malvern Hills area of Worcestershire.

Balan, who is from Telford but of no fixed abode, and Manolache, also of no fixed abode, were both remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 31 at Worcester Crown Court.