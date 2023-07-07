'Significant progress' made after Telford child sex abuse inquiry, police claim

Next Wednesday, July 12, marks one year since the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Exploitation (IITCSE) was published.

The report, which was commissioned by Telford and Wrekin Council in April 2018, laid out recommendations for West Mercia Police and the local authorities to improve prevention and detection of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE).

A joint annual report, between Telford & Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, and other key partners, has been released to update on the progress against the recommendations.

The force says it has "protected resource levels" in its CSE team, set up daily reporting of incidents and crimes linked to CSE, and "evolved information sharing guidance", among other actions.

Acting Assistant Chief Constable Damian Barratt, of West Mercia Police, said: “It’s been one year since the IITCSE was published and it’s right that we reflect, and assess our progress against the recommendations. Importantly, we also want to keep the Telford community informed of the work we are doing with our partners to protect children and young people and keep them safe.

“We are confident that our approach is better than it has ever been, however we want to be open and acknowledge that there is still more work to be done – but we are clear in our mission and are unwavering in our determination to keep improving.

“Improvements had been made to the way we respond to CSE prior to the publication of the IITCSE but we have also embraced the recommendations and progressed them at pace over the last 12 months. Preventing child sexual exploitation and pursuing offenders remains a priority across the force.