Man charged over alleged One Stop robbery in Ludlow

West Mercia Police said Gavin Lawson had been charged over an incident at the One Stop Shop on Gravel Hill in Ludlow earlier this week.

He was due to appear in court on Friday.

A spokesman for the police said: "The Serious Acquisitive Crime Team in Shrewsbury have charged and remanded Gavin Lawson, 39, from Sandwell in the West Midlands.

"The charge relates to a robbery committed at the One Stop Shop, Gravel Hill in Ludlow on July 3.