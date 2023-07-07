Man charged over alleged One Stop robbery in Ludlow

By Dominic Robertson

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged robbery at a convenience store.

Police said the man was due to appear in court today.
West Mercia Police said Gavin Lawson had been charged over an incident at the One Stop Shop on Gravel Hill in Ludlow earlier this week.

He was due to appear in court on Friday.

A spokesman for the police said: "The Serious Acquisitive Crime Team in Shrewsbury have charged and remanded Gavin Lawson, 39, from Sandwell in the West Midlands.

"The charge relates to a robbery committed at the One Stop Shop, Gravel Hill in Ludlow on July 3.

"Lawson will appear at Kidderminster magistrate’s court July 7 to face charges of robbery."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

