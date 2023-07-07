Drugged-up driver took cocaine before driving on busy Telford road

By Nick HumphreysTelfordCrimePublished: Comments

A drugged-up driver who had taken cocaine before getting behind the wheel has been handed a lengthy road ban.

Paul Kemp, aged 43, was caught in a Seat Ibiza on the A464 in Telford on March 15 this year.

A drug test found he had 758 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a substance which metabolises in the body after cocaine is taken - per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

Kemp, of Stonebridge Close, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 40 months and fined him £120. Kemp must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News