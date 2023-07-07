Drugged-up driver took cocaine before driving on busy Telford road

Paul Kemp, aged 43, was caught in a Seat Ibiza on the A464 in Telford on March 15 this year.

A drug test found he had 758 microgrammes of benzolecgonine - a substance which metabolises in the body after cocaine is taken - per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for accidental exposure, is 50mcg.

Kemp, of Stonebridge Close, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle with a controlled drug above the specified limit.