'A bit of a prat': Drug driver's shame after being caught with cannabis in his system

A self-confessed "prat" who was caught driving under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road.

Christopher Jones, aged 52, was spotted driving a Citroen at speed on Park Street, Madeley by a police officer on duty in a marked car.

The officer pulled Jones over and spoke to him, and could smell cannabis. He was arrested and taken to the Malinsgate police HQ in Telford where a test found he had 4.8 microgrammes of Delta 9 THC - the main psychoactive part of cannabis - in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit, taking into account accidental exposure, is 2mcg.

Jones, of Selbourne, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Representing himself in court, Jones told magistrates: "There is no excuse for what I've done. I'm sorry. I feel a bit of a prat to be honest with you."

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for one year and fined him £120. Jones must also pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

