6ft statue of Roman goddess stolen from property in Ludlow

A picture of the Diana the Huntress statue. Photo: PCSO Beth Francis/Ludlow SNT.

The statue of Diana The Huntress is described as being between 6ft and 7ft tall.

It was stolen between 6pm on Friday, June 30, and 8am on Saturday, July 1, from a property on Steventon Road, Ludlow.

Police say the offender or offenders forced entry to the outside area of the property by damaging an electric gate.

PCSO Beth Francis of Ludlow SNT said: "Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00306_I_02072023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org

"For more information please a member of the team on ludlow.snt@westmercia.police.uk.