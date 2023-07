The four males were arrested earlier this week by road policing officers on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles and traffic offences.

It came after police located a number of stolen vehicles at a property in Ash, near Whitchurch.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said on Wednesday: "Four men remain in custody having been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles and traffic offences after a small number of stolen vehicles were found at an address in Ash, Whitchurch."