Jailed: 'Unsophisticated' high-vis wearing drug dealer caught selling cocaine and heroin in park

A Class-A drug dealer caught while wearing a high-vis vest with his passport on him, was "not a sophisticated criminal", according to his solicitor.

Nathaniel Gardener and Oscar Brown have both been jailed
The comments were made as two men, who were delivering crack-cocaine and heroin to order at one of the county's most popular recreation spots, were jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

